Karnataka: Kolar Brothers Sell Land To Provide Food To Migrants, Daily Wagers Amid Lockdown

Two brothers from Karantaka's Kolar sold their 30x40 plot of land in the town to help those who had lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

Several daily wage migrant workers are starved due to loss of pay due to ongoing nationwide lockdown implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. Various people have come forward to help these migrant labours in different parts of the country.

Hailing from the Mohammadpur village in Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district, Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha raised ₹25 lakh from the sale. They spent the money to provide groceries and other essentials to the disadvantaged people.

"Isolation is key in the fight against COVID-19. Poor people venture outside if they don't get food. The ideal way to keep them inside their houses is by supplying groceries and food at their doorstep," Deccan Herald quoted Tajamul Pasha as saying.

Left as orphans at a tender age Tajamul and Muzamil relocated to Kolar with their grandmother. They had to give up their education after Class IV to earn a living.

"A kind-hearted man gave us a house near the masjid in Gauripet. Hindus, Muslims, a Sikh family and several others gave us food those days. Religion and caste were never a barrier. What brought us together was humanity and we are now attending the call of humanity," Tajamul said.

"Those days taught us the value of food. This childhood experience drove us to serve the poor till the lockdown ends," he added.

After the initial venture, the Pasha brothers formed a group of 20 similarly aligned people, the group held discussions and decided that the best way to help was to provide groceries to the poor people.

They bought groceries in bulk and stored. They then prepared Ration packets, each contained essential items such as 10 kg rice, 1 kg all-purpose flour, 2 kg wheat, 1 kg sugar, edible oil, tea powder, spice powders, a bottle of hand sanitiser and face masks were prepared.

A tent was set up in an open space next to their residence and set up a community kitchen to serve food to those who were unable to cook meals in their houses.

The police have issued passes to volunteers so they can make deliveries of the essential items on their bikes. The brothers focused to provide at least three meals in a day to each member of the families.

"I didn't know that the government would extend the lockdown. I have done my best, using resources the God has given me. I plan to continue to serve the needy till the lockdown ends," Tajamul added.

Muzamul said their gesture is being appreciated and several people in Kolar have come forward to join hands with them.

The Pashas have since delivered free groceries to over 2,800 families, covering some 12,000 people. They have also served food to over 2,000 people.

