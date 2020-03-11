News

UK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By :  Debarghya Sil  
Published : 11 March 2020 7:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-11T14:18:18+05:30
UK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Image Credits: Nadinedorries/Instagram, Pixabay

Nadine Dorries said that she took all the advised precautions soon after she was diagnosed with the virus.

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself.

She said that she has taken all the advised precautions soon after she was diagnosed with the virus, Reuters reported.

In a statement issued through the UK's health department, she said that Public Health England has initiated detailed contact tracing and that her department and parliamentary officer are following their advice.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that NHS England said it was scaling up its capacity for testing people for the infection, with the number of cases set to rise. That will mean 10,000 tests a day can be done - currently, 1,500 are being carried out.

Dorries met hundreds of people in the Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Matt Hancock, Britain's health minister appreciated Dorries for self-isolating at home and tweeted that he was sorry to hear about her diagnosis.

On Tuesday, March 10, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the virus rose to six, after an 80-year-old man died.

Currently, around 373 people in the United Kingdom have been tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: 70% Of Patients Infected With Coronavirus In China Have Recovered: WHO Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

India Was World

NewsIndia Was World's Second-Largest Arms Importer In 2015-19, Russia Largest Supplier: Report

Smart Boards, Uniforms, Textbooks: Jagan Govt

NewsSmart Boards, Uniforms, Textbooks: Jagan Govt's Announces Modernisation Of 15,715 Andhra Schools

UK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NewsUK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gujarat: Teen Girl Hangs Herself After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video

NewsGujarat: Teen Girl Hangs Herself After Boyfriend Leaks Intimate Video

Meghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

NewsMeghalaya: Man Lynched Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; 25 Arrested

Zomato Delivery Personnel Suffers Fracture After Restaurant Staff Assault Him Over Delay In Pickup

NewsZomato Delivery Personnel Suffers Fracture After Restaurant Staff Assault Him Over Delay In Pickup