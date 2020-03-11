UK Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated herself.



She said that she has taken all the advised precautions soon after she was diagnosed with the virus, Reuters reported.

In a statement issued through the UK's health department, she said that Public Health England has initiated detailed contact tracing and that her department and parliamentary officer are following their advice.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that NHS England said it was scaling up its capacity for testing people for the infection, with the number of cases set to rise. That will mean 10,000 tests a day can be done - currently, 1,500 are being carried out.

Dorries met hundreds of people in the Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Matt Hancock, Britain's health minister appreciated Dorries for self-isolating at home and tweeted that he was sorry to hear about her diagnosis.

On Tuesday, March 10, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the virus rose to six, after an 80-year-old man died.

Currently, around 373 people in the United Kingdom have been tested positive for the virus.



