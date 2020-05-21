'We want to go back home': Migrant Workers in Tamil Nadu Beaten Up By Employer For Trying To Leave For Home States, Over 300 Were Held Against Will

In a shocking incident, five migrant workers were allegedly beaten up by the owner of a brick kiln and his henchmen in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Monday, May 18, for demanding permission to go back home amid the coronavirus scare.

According to reports, two of the workers suffered serious injuries during the violence and were hospitalised.

Tks to d Non-Odia coterie ruling Odisha since 1999!

Horrific images of physical assault on labourers (mostly Odias) in a brick kiln emerged on Mon from TN's Tiruvallur dist. Injured men&women, with blood spilling from their limbs, as a result of violence against them by owner. pic.twitter.com/FeY8QUaZfb — Sankara Narayanan (@psn1946) May 19, 2020

The incident came to light after horrifying pictures of the injured workers surfaced which prompted the police officials for investigation.

The Times of India reported over 300 such migrant workers worked at the brick kiln, allegedly, as bonded labourers for taking an advance of Rs. 28,000 per family. They were reportedly made to work for twelve hours-a-day during the nation-wide lockdown.

Fearing for their lives amid the coronavirus outbreak, they constantly requested the employer, Munusamy, to be sent back home but then he held them against their will. On Monday, the confrontation turned into a clash between the workers and Munusamy.

"When we refused to work, the owner and maestri (supervisor) Ashirvadham brought a group of men and thrashed us mercilessly. They even beat up women who came for our rescue," said Gopal Sahu, one of the workers who sustained injuries as reported by TOI.

According to the publication, it was a teenage migrant from Odisha who acted courageously during the clash that busted the ill-treatment.



19-year-old Manasi Bariha sent pictures, alerted her relatives and officials in her home town about the apathy and violence perpetrated towards them which led police to the scene.

Police after cognizance of the injured migrants' pictures, investigated, rescued the labourers and admitted the injured to the hospital.

Officials said the workers were kept under deplorable conditions, without access to food and water.

The News Minute quoted Superintendent of Police P Aravindhan, Tiruvallur, saying "The incident happened at 4.30 am on Monday when four of them were beaten up by the owner and his men. They have taken pictures after this and sent it to people they know in their home state. The nodal officer in Chennai was then alerted and we got information about this incident."

The employer has been booked under sections 294(B) ( sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (1) (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Aravindhan added that the workers have been registered in the government portal and arrangements have been made for them to leave on May 23.

The district Sub Collector Ratna told The News Minute that investigations have revealed that it was not a case of bonded labour.

Also Read: Fact Check: Social Distancing Norms Flouted In Uttar Pradesh Denying Migrant Labourers Entry Into State?