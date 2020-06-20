News

'Those Who Use Chinese Products Should Be Beaten Up, Homes Should Be Ransacked': Bengal BJP Leader

"China should be taught a lesson. And this should start by boycotting Chinese goods. All of us should boycott everything that is Chinese. Those who are still using it should refrain from doing so. Otherwise, their legs should be broken and houses should be ransacked immediately," Joy Banerjee said.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   20 Jun 2020
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Sumanti Sen

Image credit: VickyAarya007/Twitter, Joy Banerjee/BJP

Appealing to citizens to shun Chinese goods, West Bengal BJP leader Joy Banerjee on June 19 warned that those who continue to do so "should be beaten up and their homes ransacked".

"China should be taught a lesson. And this should start by boycotting Chinese goods. All of us should boycott everything that is Chinese. Those who are still using it should refrain from doing so. Otherwise their legs should be broken and houses should be ransacked immediately," News18 quoted the BJP leader as saying.

In response, the Trinamool Congress leaders sought clarification on his party's stand on China.

"All of us are with the government in this hour of crisis. But the BJP instead of giving such sermons should first reply how China managed to enter our territory. If people have to boycott Chinese goods, they will do it on their own. Who has given the BJP the right to give such sermons?" a senior TMC leader said.

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 Army personnel killed in the recent Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday, June 17, had announced that it has released a list of more than 500 Chinese products to be boycotted.

The list included the products for which India is heavily dependent on China. Goods including FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) products, consumer durable, toys, furnishing fabrics, builder hardware, footwear, apparel etc.

The local trader's body had said that the objective to boycott the Chinese products is to reduce India's dependence on the neighbouring country. The call for a boycott is to reduce import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs one lakh crore, by December 2021.

