Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Boy Ends Life For Being Called 'Transgender', Leaves Heartbreaking Suicide Note

A 16-year-old boy from Subhash Nagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being termed as a transgender by people around him. The class 10 student hanged himself after being bullied for his effeminate nature.

"A day before ending his life, my brother had said when an actor like Sushant Singh could commit suicide, then he too could do it," said the deceased's younger brother.

The boy ended his life when his father had gone to the market and his brother was studying in another room. He has left behind a heart-wrenching suicide note.

"I have girl-like features and even my face is like them. people laugh at me. Even I have started feeling as I am a 'kinnar'. My life will darken your life and that is the reason why my death is necessary. Please bless me that I take birth as a girl. If a girl is born in our family, then you must believe that I have returned," the note read.

The deceased's father too said that people around him, including some relatives, used to bully him and make fun of him.

