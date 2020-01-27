Bengaluru: Death Of Teenager Who Went Inside Septic Tank For ₹600 Sparks Outrage

A 17-year-old boy died due to asphyxiation after entering a septic tank of a private trust, SSBS Jain Singh Trust, on Saturday, January 25, at Infantry Road in Bengaluru.

The deceased, Siddappa, was a native of Bellari and residing in the Lingarajpuram area of Bengaluru East.

A 50-year-old man, Marianna, who went in to rescue Siddappa, is critical and was rushed to the Bowring Hospital. Siddappa was promised ₹600 for cleaning the septic tank. Also, the law banning manual scavenging work in India was violated.

"The moment he entered the manhole, Siddapa died due to asphyxiation. The other worker, Marianna, then entered the tank, but he too collapsed," the complaint copyread. Siddappa's brother Malla told The News Minute, "This morning the mestri (contractor) came and took him for work. We didn't know that he was taken to clean sewage." "The mestri told Siddappa that he would settle the money he was owed. Siddappa was to be paid ₹30,000 for work he had done for Marianna in the last few months. Today he said he would settle that money and also that there was more work. He left home at 6 am and we got a call at 2 pm from the police saying he is dead," said Siddappa's older sister, Gangamma.

Activists and lawyers went to the Commercial Street police station where officers were initially reluctant to file a case against the trust. An FIR was finally lodged naming the manager, trustee and others from the SSBS Jain Singh Trust, News18 reported. No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers from different parts of Bengaluru gathered at the Bowring Hospital demanding justice for the victim.