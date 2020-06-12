News

Tamil Nadu: 6-Yr-Old Boy Bites Into Country-Made Explosive Mistaking It For Food, Dies

The boy was severely injured after the explosives went off in his mouth.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   12 Jun 2020 12:48 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tamil Nadu: 6-Yr-Old Boy Bites Into Country-Made Explosive Mistaking It For Food, Dies

Image Credit: Pexels (Representational)

A six-year-old boy died after chewing on a country-made explosive at Alagarai village near Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. He mistook it for something to eat.

The country-made explosives were brought by three men, which they used for fishing near the Cauvery banks. After using two of the gelatin explosive sticks, they brought the ones unused back to the home of their friend Boopathy.

Presuming that the exclusives were something to eat, Boopathy's son bit into it. He was severely injured after the explosives went off in his mouth. He died before he could get medical help.

Fearing consequences, Boopathy did not inform the authorities about the incident. Instead, Boopathy and his friends conducted the final rites of the child themselves that night.

Police were later tipped off about the death, and they arrested three people in connection with the case. Further investigation has been ordered, India Today reported.

Police are now attempting to crack down on the usage of country explosives.

Also Read: Punjab: Farmers, Administration Are Ensuring Migrant Workers Working In Fields Stay Healthy In Barnala

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian