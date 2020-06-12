Tamil Nadu: 6-Yr-Old Boy Bites Into Country-Made Explosive Mistaking It For Food, Dies

A six-year-old boy died after chewing on a country-made explosive at Alagarai village near Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. He mistook it for something to eat.

The country-made explosives were brought by three men, which they used for fishing near the Cauvery banks. After using two of the gelatin explosive sticks, they brought the ones unused back to the home of their friend Boopathy.

Presuming that the exclusives were something to eat, Boopathy's son bit into it. He was severely injured after the explosives went off in his mouth. He died before he could get medical help.

Fearing consequences, Boopathy did not inform the authorities about the incident. Instead, Boopathy and his friends conducted the final rites of the child themselves that night.

Police were later tipped off about the death, and they arrested three people in connection with the case. Further investigation has been ordered, India Today reported.

Police are now attempting to crack down on the usage of country explosives.

