Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34, Found Hanging At His Residence In Mumbai

Initial reports from the police claim that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   14 Jun 2020 10:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-14T15:59:00+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

In a shocking news, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra early this morning.

He made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and was last seen in Chhichhore.

Some of his friends were also at his home when his body was discovered. The door to his room was broken and the actor was found hanging. No suicide note has been recovered yet.

Initial reports from the police claim that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.

Sushant Singh Rajput had hosted some of his friends at his residence on Saturday night, India Today reported.

The house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon, but received no response. That's when the help called Sushant's friends, who forced open the door to discover him hanging.

Heartfelt condolences poured in from across the country for the highly-talented actor who won several awards for his roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath.



Sushant's death comes just a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide last Monday by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai. "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," Sushant had said back then.

Also Read: Corona Warriors: This Mumbai NGO Is Addressing Mental Health Issues Among Marginalised Communities

