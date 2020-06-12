News

UP: Body Of Man Who Died On Road Taken In Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Scare, Probe Ordered

Mohammed Anwar collapsed at a local government's office gate and died. His body was picked up municipal workers and dumped into the garbage van in the presence of three police officers.

Uttar Pradesh   |   12 Jun 2020
In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man who died on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur was dumped in the back of a garbage van and reportedly taken to the police station on Thursday, June 11.

A 20-second video of the incident shot by the locals went viral on social media causing massive outrage, following which four policemen and four corporation workers have been suspended, NDTV reported.

The video shows the deceased, identified as Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Sahzora village, being picked up three municipal workers and being dumped into the garbage van in the presence of three police officers.

Another clip shows that an ambulance arrived at the spot but its staff allegedly refused to touch the body amid the coronavirus scare.

According to reports, Anwar had gone to visit a local government office when he collapsed at its gate and died at the spot.

However, the reason for his death is being investigated.

Hindustan Times reported that taking cognisance of the video, the district administration and DM Balrampur Krishna Karunesh ordered an inquiry into the incident.

SP Balrampur Devranjan Verma denouncing the incident called it extremely insensitive and inhuman. He said the incident should not have happened.

"This is inhuman. They must have done it out of corona fear but still, it should not have happened. Police sub inspector Ravindra Kumar Raman, two police constables Subham Patel and Sahilendra Sharma have been suspended," he told reporters.

Reportedly, he also issued a warning and has instructed all the cops to revise the lessons on "sensitivity" amid the coronavirus situation.

"We have a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the cases involving bodies. Usually, UP 112 PRVs are informed which have a kit for keeping the body and carrying it to the mortuary. Following COVID -19 scare, PPE-kits have been given to each police station for wearing while on frontline duties and also while handling bodies," he said, reported The New Indian Express.

According to another officer, the deceased's body has been handed over to the family members for the funeral.

