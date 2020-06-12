UP: Body Of Man Who Died On Road Taken In Garbage Van Over COVID-19 Scare, Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man who died on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur was dumped in the back of a garbage van and reportedly taken to the police station on Thursday, June 11.

A 20-second video of the incident shot by the locals went viral on social media causing massive outrage, following which four policemen and four corporation workers have been suspended, NDTV reported.

Shameful , appalling visuals from Balrampur . The body of 42 year old Mohd Anwar , who collapsed and died outside a govt office yesterday , dumped in a garbage van in the presence of @balrampurpolice and taken away .... pic.twitter.com/N5DCwe0QC9 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 11, 2020

The video shows the deceased, identified as Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Sahzora village, being picked up three municipal workers and being dumped into the garbage van in the presence of three police officers.

.... visuals shot by locals place an ambulance at the spot too but those manning it allegedly refused to touch the body because of fears over the #COVID__19 pandemic ... pic.twitter.com/rmeEQWZ4xL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 11, 2020

Another clip shows that an ambulance arrived at the spot but its staff allegedly refused to touch the body amid the coronavirus scare.



According to reports, Anwar had gone to visit a local government office when he collapsed at its gate and died at the spot.

However, the reason for his death is being investigated.

Hindustan Times reported that taking cognisance of the video, the district administration and DM Balrampur Krishna Karunesh ordered an inquiry into the incident.

SP Balrampur Devranjan Verma denouncing the incident called it extremely insensitive and inhuman. He said the incident should not have happened.

...@balrampurpolice chief Dev Ranjan Verma has called the incident inhuman but says a bigger 'enquiry' will happen before action is taken ... its still not clear if the gentleman who died is covid positive but no one deserves such indignity ... pic.twitter.com/xIk5zJwo3t — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 11, 2020

"This is inhuman. They must have done it out of corona fear but still, it should not have happened. Police sub inspector Ravindra Kumar Raman, two police constables Subham Patel and Sahilendra Sharma have been suspended," he told reporters.

शव को कूड़ा गाड़ी में डाल कर ले जाने की संवेदनहीन व खेदजनक घटना का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुये #Sp द्वारा वायरल वीडियो में दिख रहे 01 उ0नि0 तथा 02 आरक्षियों व प्रशासन द्वारा 04 नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों को प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी पाते हुये तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित कर दिया गया है। — BALRAMPUR POLICE (@balrampurpolice) June 11, 2020

Reportedly, he also issued a warning and has instructed all the cops to revise the lessons on "sensitivity" amid the coronavirus situation.



"We have a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the cases involving bodies. Usually, UP 112 PRVs are informed which have a kit for keeping the body and carrying it to the mortuary. Following COVID -19 scare, PPE-kits have been given to each police station for wearing while on frontline duties and also while handling bodies," he said, reported The New Indian Express.

According to another officer, the deceased's body has been handed over to the family members for the funeral.

