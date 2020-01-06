News

BJP Workers Mislead People To Support CAA, Netflix Reponds Savagely

The Logical Indian Crew

January 6th, 2020 / 11:26 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Images Credit: Economic Times

The Bharatiya Janata Party on January 3, 2020, started a campaign to garner support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in a tweet asked people to give a “missed call” to a phone number, in order to “register” their support for the CAA.

The move which was expected to “give a push” to the pro-CAA campaign on social media platforms, backfired on the saffron party as people including BJP workers were seen posting deceptive tweets just to get more number of people to call on the number.

Many twitter accounts were found deceived their followers into calling the released number under the pretext of “free Netflix subscription”, connecting to phone sex operators, job openings and much more. The online entertainment website quickly responded to the fake claims.

Some of the twitter accounts even asked the users to call the number just to have a chat while some other users with ludicrous handles shared the number as their personal contact.
Some of the accounts even shared the number under the names of various celebrities like Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt. One of the tweets even requested netizens to give a missed call to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Virat Kohli to be nominated as the cricketer of the year.


Several Twitter users were quick to point out the deceptions and the “desperate measures” by the BJP IT Cell to gain the support of the common citizens for the CAA. Immediately some of the tweets were deleted. But it was late as the screenshots of the tweets has already been circulated.

While some of these accounts claimed that they did it for the “prank”, many of them were found connected to the BJP IT cell and some are even followed by PM Modi.

“IT cell will have to look into it,” said BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh to The Hindu.

Also Read:Fact Check: The Sun Does Not Chant ‘Om’ As Kiran Bedi’s Twitter Video Claims

Contributors

Written by : Abhijit Nair (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

