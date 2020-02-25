West Bengal: Seven Houses Of BJP Workers Allegedly Set On Fire After Clash With TMC

Seven houses, alleged to be of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, were vandalised and set on fire in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police said on Monday. Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The incident took place after the body of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, who was attacked earlier this month, reached Huslurdanga village in Mainaguri area on February 23.

BJP has pinned the blame on the ruling party for vandalising and setting ablaze houses of seven BJP workers. However, the TMC has rebuffed the allegations.

TMC's Mallick Haat booth president, Bhombol Ghosh, was assaulted with sharp weapons at Huslurdanga market on February 14. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siliguri on Saturday.

Local TMC leader, Manoj Roy, has alleged that the attack on Bhombol Ghosh was carried out by BJP workers.

BJP district president, Bapi Goswami, said that after the body of Bhombol Ghosh was found in Huslurdanga, TMC activists vandalised the houses of BJP supporters and set them on fire.

Reports of a large contingent led by Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Dhendhup Sherpa has been deployed in the area to avoid further violence.



