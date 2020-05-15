BJP ward no. 7 President Anil Parmar has been arrested by the Karelibaug Police on Wednesday, May 13, for hosting his birthday party amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Seven others who were present at the event were also held.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, when the attendees gathered at Parmar's residence in Tulsiwad area of Vadodra, for his birthday celebration.

The police learnt about the event through social media, after looking at the images of the celebration that were posted by the attendees. The photographs which went viral showed the people standing close to each other and eating cake while posing for the camera.

Seven persons were identified in the photographs, while the rest are being looked for, the police said. The arrested have been sent for medical examination as of now.

However, Parmar denied the allegations of hosting the event. "He said that he wasn't aware of the celebration and it was a surprise. But Parmar could have refused to attend the gathering. He was seen celebrating his birthday and cutting the cake. We arrested him and seven others on Wednesday," TOI qouted Inspector RI Jadeja.

Seven others booked have been identified as Manish Parmar, Nakul Parmar, Dakshesh Parmar, Mehul Solanki, Chandrakant Brahmbre, Rakesh Parmar and Dhaval Parmar.

All of them have been booked under IPC sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Gujarat is one of the epicentres of coronavirus in the country, with the third highest number of cases in the state after Maharashtra and Delhi. The state is now facing additional challenges after the return of interstate travellers.

