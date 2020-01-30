'Won't Let Delhi Become Syria': BJP Leader Tarun Chugh On Shaheen Bhag Protest

In yet another attack on Shaheen Bhag protesters, the Bharatiya Janata Party's(BJP) national secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, January 29, said that the protesters are using ISIS-like module and they will not allow Delhi to become 'Syria.'

Chugh alleged that the protesters, most of whom are women and children are creating fear in the minds of Delhi people.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Chugh referred to Shaheen Bhag as 'Shaitaan Bagh', (devil's place). In the first tweet in Hindi, he said that the slogan 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro.... (shoot the traitors of the country)' was not wrong.

"We will not allow anyone to break India's integrity. Shaheen Bagh means Shaitaan Bagh. They are adopting the same module with which the ISIS used women and children. The ideology of Hafiz Saeed will not be tolerated in India," he tweeted.

In the run upto the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, BJP has verbally attacked the protesters at Shaheen Bhag on numerous occasions. On Monday, BJP leader and Union minister, Anurag Thakur, encouraged the audience at a rally in Delhi's Daryaganj to shout an incendiary slogan. In the video of the incident shared online, the minister can be seen asking his supporters to chant "desh ke gaddaron ko…."

