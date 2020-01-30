News

'Won't Let Delhi Become Syria': BJP Leader Tarun Chugh On Shaheen Bhag Protest

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 30 Jan 2020 11:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-30T16:33:14+05:30
BJP Tarun Chugh Shaheen Bhag

Image Credits: India Today, YouTube

The BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh added that the protesters will not be allowed to 'run an ISIS-like module' in Delhi.

In yet another attack on Shaheen Bhag protesters, the Bharatiya Janata Party's(BJP) national secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, January 29, said that the protesters are using ISIS-like module and they will not allow Delhi to become 'Syria.'

Chugh alleged that the protesters, most of whom are women and children are creating fear in the minds of Delhi people.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Chugh referred to Shaheen Bhag as 'Shaitaan Bagh', (devil's place). In the first tweet in Hindi, he said that the slogan 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro.... (shoot the traitors of the country)' was not wrong.

"We will not allow anyone to break India's integrity. Shaheen Bagh means Shaitaan Bagh. They are adopting the same module with which the ISIS used women and children. The ideology of Hafiz Saeed will not be tolerated in India," he tweeted.

In the run upto the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, BJP has verbally attacked the protesters at Shaheen Bhag on numerous occasions.

On Monday, BJP leader and Union minister, Anurag Thakur, encouraged the audience at a rally in Delhi's Daryaganj to shout an incendiary slogan. In the video of the incident shared online, the minister can be seen asking his supporters to chant "desh ke gaddaron ko…."

Just a day after the incident, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that if the prevailing situation at Shaheen Bagh continued, the people would enter homes and rape women. Following these remarks, the Election Commission ordered the removal of both Thakur and Verma from the list of star campaigners of BJP.

Also Read: 'They'll Rape Your Sisters & Daughters': BJP MP Parvesh Verma On Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Tags:    BJPTarun ChughShaheen BhagBharatiya Janata Party
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'Military Operationally Prepared, Budget Not A Cause Of Worry': Army Chief M M Naravane

Bengaluru Is

NewsBengaluru Is 'Officially' Most Congested City In World: Report

My Name Is Kejriwal And I Am Not A Terrorist: Delhi CM On BJP MP Parvesh Verma

NewsMy Name Is Kejriwal And I Am Not A Terrorist: Delhi CM On BJP MP Parvesh Verma's Terror Charge

Breaking: Jamia Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Announced His Plans On Facebook Hours Before Attack

NewsBreaking: Jamia Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Announced His Plans On Facebook Hours Before Attack

Palam Sports Club: Determination Of One Strong Woman Becomes The Wind Beneath The Wings Of Many Others

Get InspiredPalam Sports Club: Determination Of One Strong Woman Becomes The Wind Beneath The Wings Of Many Others

BJP Tarun Chugh Shaheen Bhag

News'Won't Let Delhi Become Syria': BJP Leader Tarun Chugh On Shaheen Bhag Protest