'They'll Rape Your Sisters & Daughters': BJP MP Parvesh Verma On Shaheen Bagh Protesters

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 28 Jan 2020 10:03 AM GMT
BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Image Credits: Parvesh Sahib Singh/FB, The Indian Express

In a scathing attack on the protesters, he told news agency ANI that if the prevailing situation at Shaheen Bagh continued, the people would enter homes and rape women.

Triggering a controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, on Tuesday, January 28, said that Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if BJP comes to power in Delhi.

"This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour," Verma said during a meeting at Vikaspuri assembly constituency.

Further inciting communal hatred, he said, "If my government is formed in Delhi, then give me only one month's time after February 11. Will not leave any mosques built in my Lok Sabha constituency on government land will remove them all."

In a scathing attack on the protesters, he told news agency ANI that if the prevailing situation at Shaheen Bagh continued, the people would enter homes and rape women.

"The people of Delhi know the fire that once broke out in Kashmir, where the sisters and daughters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped...The same fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh, in Hyderabad, in Kerala, now the same fire has broken out in a corner of Delhi," he said.

"Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow," he added.

Verma's comments came just a day after BJP leader and Union minister, Anurag Thakur, encouraged the audience at a rally in Delhi's Daryaganj to shout an incendiary slogan. In the video of the incident shared online, the minister can be seen asking his supporters to chant "desh ke gaddaron ko…."



