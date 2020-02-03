Gandhi's Freedom Struggle A 'Staged Drama': BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Kicks Up Row

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister, Anantkumar Hegde, staunchly opposed Mahatma Gandhi and his non-violent freedom struggle, calling it a "staged drama" while addressing a public event in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The BJP MP also questioned as to how "such people" are called "Mahatma" in the first place.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada, stirring controversy, said that the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British. Adding, the episodes of hunger strike and the satyagraha was a show too."

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," Hegde said.

He, in his speech, further said that the "people who support Congress believe that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha, which is untrue. Satyagraha was not the fundamental reason for Britishers leaving India."

"Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said.

Congress leader, BK Hariprasad, condemned Hegde's remark on Gandhi and labelled the BJP MP as "son" of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the freedom fighter.

"Only sons of Nathuram Godse can make such comments on Mahatma Gandhi," Hariprasad said.





