Foot In Mouth For BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Caught Making False Claims About 'Chhapaak' On Live TV

Social media can be a boon or lethal at the same time. And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengal, Babul Supriyo, learnt this the hard way.

Supriyo, in a debate on The Times Now, had no answer when he was countered over his claims of the religion of acid attacker being changed in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her struggle after the attack. Laxmi was attacked by Naeem Khan in 2015 when she was 15-year-old.

According to Supriyo, to hide the Muslim identity of the attacker his name was changed to ‘Babbu’ in the film. The claim was countered by Newslaundry CEO Abhinandan Sekhri who was invited for the premiere of the film by the Chhapaak makers.

Abhinandan clarified that the name of the attacker is Babbu Bashir and hence his religion is not changed. He also slammed Supriyo for making claims based on inadequate information.

Supriyo went on to say that he got the information from social media and did not watch the film.

