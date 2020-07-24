BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Papad' As Cure For COVID-19, Receives Backlash On Social Media

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries has launched a brand of papad called 'Bhabhiji Papad', which he claims can help develop antibodies needed to fight the coronavirus.

In the video, Meghwal can be seen advertising the product, claiming about the health benefits of consuming the papad. "It will be very helpful in fighting coronavirus," he is heard saying.

The Minister added that the product has been manufactured under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat drive and that the ingredients present in the papad can aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

The BJP MP received massive flak from netizens after the video went viral, along with opposition parties taking a dig at the leading party and its leadership.





The minister's statement comes at a time when countries across the globe are working hard towards developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite continued measures by the World Health Organisation and various countries, the virus has infected more than 1.5 crore people across the globe and claimed over six lakh lives.

Earlier in June, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Limited launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicines, claiming it to be a 100% Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19. Patanjali had claimed that the medicines have shown full favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

However, it was later found out the product had gotten the clearance as an 'immunity booster' and not an Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19.

