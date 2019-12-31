BJP MLA Beats Police Constable, Makes Him Drink Urine, Booked
December 31st, 2019 / 6:39 PM / Updated 9 hours ago
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Barkhera constituency and his supporters have been booked for allegedly thrashing a police constable, robbing him and making him drink urine.
The accused MLA Kishan Lal Rajpoot and his supporters are said to have beaten and robbed a constable named Mohit Gurjar of a gold chain and wallet after a dispute over a bike escalated.
Gurjar had purchased a bike from one Rahul for ₹50,000. But since Rahul did not have registration documents, he could transfer the bike to Gurjar legally.
Unable to get the bike, when Gurjar asked for the refund, Rahul called him to the Pilhibit Mandi Samiti gate. Upon arrival, Gurjar found out that the BJP MLA’s nephew Rishabh, and some other people were there along with Rahul.
Gurjar said that they first abused him and later thrashed him. “They opened fire at me and I had a narrow escape. They robbed me of my gold chain and wallet and caused serious injuries to me,” Gurjar said.
Gurjar fled from the spot and rushed towards the Assam Road Police post to save his life. However, the BJP MLA with his supporters reached to the post, flogged him with boots and forced him to drink urine.
Gurjar alleged that the cops present at the police silently watched as he was being assaulted. He said that he has lodged a police complaint at the Sungarhi police station. However, no action has been taken as of now.
Later, Gurjar moved to court. On the court’s order, the police lodged an FIR against the MLA and his supporters.
Rajesh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) said that an FIR was registered against 16 identified persons, including Rajpoot, his nephew Rishabh, Rahul, and more than 35 unidentified accused under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
