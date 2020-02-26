News

[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 5:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-26T12:08:22+05:30
[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

Image Credit: Abhay Verma/Twitter

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to all BJP leaders to establish peace in the national capital.

On Tuesday evening, a video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Vice President and Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen leading a mob and chanting provocative slogans in his constituency.

The video was tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s official Twitter handle demanding action against the MLA for his inciteful slogans. In the video, he is heard chanting the infamous 'goli maaro' slogan with the mob.

A shopkeeper from Laxmi Nagar market confirmed to Hindustan Times that he saw the MLA coming from Mangal Bazar and walking towards Vikas Marg at around 7 pm. His followers are seen with sticks and heard sloganeering on the streets in the video.

However, Verma claimed that he had gone to the market only to reduce tensions after rumours of stone-pelting in the area surfaced. He also said that his supporters didn't chant any provocative slogans.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in an all-party meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to all BJP leaders to establish peace in the national capital. He urged all leaders not to engage in anything that causes confusion and sends a wrong message to people.

"Everyone should refrain from making inflammatory statements. Intentionally, some people are trying to mislead the common people of Delhi. Efforts have been made for several days to end peace, goodwill, and brotherhood, in which residents are being instigated and provoked," he said.

Also Read: Delhi Violence: Motormouth BJP Leaders Continue To Spew Hatred, Enjoy Party Immunity Despite Repeated Provocative Speeches

