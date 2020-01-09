BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Demands JNU VC’s Removal; Calls His Attitude ‘Deplorable’
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
January 9th, 2020 / 8:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago
BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi on 9th January criticised Jagadesh Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, calling his attitude on the fee hike issue “deplorable”.
As the protests for the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor’s continue, the BJP leader said that the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had advised the VC to employ “certain reasonable” tactics to resolve the fee hike issue and to reach out to the teachers and students.
“It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government’s proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion, such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post,” Joshi tweeted.
— Murli Manohar Joshi (@drmmjoshibjp) January 9, 2020
JNU students took out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day, following an “unsatisfactory” meeting with the HRD Ministry. Their march was stopped by the police.
In the meeting with the HRD officials, the students had demanded the removal of the VC, but their ask was paid no heed.
HRD secretary Amit Khare later stated that the VC’s sacking “is not a solution” and added that the Ministry’s focus is only on academic issues and not political matters.
JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, who had been injured in the mob attack on January 5, said, “We are in no position to compromise with the HRD ministry. It’s still thinking whether the VC should be removed.”
Murli Manohar Joshi is the first BJP leader to have spoken against the VC since Sunday’s attack which happened a short while after the university’s students staged a protest demanding the rollback of the fee hike.
Also Read: Women In Bengaluru Allege BJP Workers Forcing Them To Sign Pro-CAA Petitions
Contributors
Written by : Sanika Athavale
Edited by : Shweta Kothari