"Not Moment For Nasty Politics": Netizens Bash Sambit Patra For 'Heartless' Tweet On Sopore Terror Tragedy

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was schooled by netizens on July 1 after he tweeted a heart-wrenching image of a boy in Jammu and Kashmir sitting on his grandfather's corpse who lost his life in an encounter between terrorists and security forces, with a bizarre caption 'Pulitzer Lovers'.

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   2 July 2020 9:07 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-02T16:02:10+05:30
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was lambasted and schooled by netizens on Wednesday, July 1, after he tweeted a heart-wrenching image of a boy in Jammu and Kashmir sitting on his grandfather's corpse who lost his life in an encounter between terrorists and security forces, with a bizarre caption 'Pulitzer Lovers'.

The politicisation of the image triggered massive outrage with netizens calling out the BJP leader for his insensitive comment that aimed at Indian Pulitzer prize winning journalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand - for their photography from Kashmir after the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

Jignesh Mevani, MLA from Gujarat, reminded Patra that the image is an evidence of the violent encounter in which the innocent man of the Kashmir valley lost his life.

Many called out the leader for his heartless comment related to the grieving child and for using it to do nasty politics. Many even asked him to take down the tweet.

Patra was quick to respond. "Yes Madam I have EMPATHY ..for my forces ..for Every Indian Citizen irrespective of their religion.. Unlike you whose Empathy is selective Remember I am not a Selective Placard holder BTW I am your fan and would love to see you with a Placard condemning pak sponsored Jihad today," he wrote.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter asking the social media platform to take action against the BJP spokesperson.

Journalist Sagarika Ghose wrote, "Heartless and hateful tweet @sambitswaraj. Intense human suffering and a grieving child, not the moment for nasty politics. Kindly delete".

In response, Patra tweeted: "Heartless is to endorse "Jihad" & "Terrorism" without a word. It takes heart to stand against Pak sponsored terrorism ..Well those who make a living out of intense human suffering should not counter posture when the picture does not fit into their AGENDA"



After widespread criticism, Patra slammed his critics and said that even late Rishi Kapoor would have stood by him had he been alive.

But even as netizens criticised Patra, the BJP leader is unfazed. The leader, in another post wrote, "I am going to post all the pictures to expose the "Jihad" of Pakistan And yes let the liberals,the Communists & the Congressis cry foul ..as much as they want!!"

