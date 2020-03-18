'COVID-19 Cannot Harm India As It Is Home To 33 Crore God & Goddesses': BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Makes Bizarre Claim

In a bizarre remark, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday, said that India cannot be affected by the coronavirus as it is home to 33 crore gods and goddesses.

The party's national General Secretary made the absurd claim after the authorities called off a Rang Panchami event in Indore. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Indore claimed that the decision to cancel "Bajarbattu" event was taken keeping in view the current coronavirus scare in the country.

The BJP leader said that "coronavirus could not harm people of India as 33 crore god and goddesses live here."

Emphasising on the title of the event, which was "Destroy Corona Hanuman," Vijayvargiya pointed at the power of Lord Hanuman to ward off coronavirus.

Bajarbattu, is an event organised on the occasion of Rang Panchami where people from different sections of society, including politicians, participate and dress up as various gods and goddesses.

On the same day, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a gaumutra (cow urine) party in Delhi to ward off COVID-19. An invite for the gaumutra party was doing rounds on social media. Attendees at the party were given cow urine and cow dung to consume.

It was believed that gaumutra party will raise awareness against animal killings as "coronavirus cannot harm vegetarians."

In a similar incident, a Kolkata BJP leader was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday, March 17, a day after he gave cow urine to a home guard to drink as a preventive measure for COVID-19.

A total of 3 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in India, while the number of confirmed cases in the country have jumped to at least 147. Meanwhile, over 7,900 people lost their lives across the globe due to COVID-19.

