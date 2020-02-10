News

'Delhiites Are Lazy, Discuss Politics Only Over Drinks': Zee News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary Rants After Exit Polls

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 10 Feb 2020 5:35 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-10T12:33:15+05:30

Image credit: Sudhir Chaudhary/Twitter

Sudhir Chaudhary, anchor Zee News was seen lashing out at the Delhi voters after the exit poll results were announced which showed a clear majority for Aam Aadmi Party

Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary has said that the Delhi people are busy in their own lives who prefer to discuss national issues only on drinks and cast vote only for freebies.

In his daily prime time show 'DNA', Chaudhary went on a rant as the exit polls of exit polls suggested a sweeping victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2020 Delhi elections. He lashed out at Delhi voters for not caring about issues like the Balakot airstrikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Logical Indian Take

Like a typical 'bhakt', Sudhir Chaudhary hides behind the veil of journalism and calls the voters of Delhi self-absorbed and accuses them of only caring about their own personal issues over the national ones.

"Delhi residents do not care about the Balakot airstrikes, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. They don't even care about the country being fragmented into bits. They only care about their personal struggles and not about bigger issues of national importance," the anchor ranted.

"People of Delhi are lazy. They only want to share their viewpoints via their smartphones and do not want to come out to vote." he further added.

The results of the Delhi elections will be announced on February 11. Journalists who select sources to express what is really their own point of view, and then use the neutral voice to make it seem objective, are engaged in a form of deception.

This is an important caution in an age when the standards of the press are questionable.

Politicians themselves bow down in the face of the people's mandate at the end of an election and vow to do better next time around, however, flimsy their resolve sounds.

Chaudhury has not only disrespected the sentiments of the voters, but he has also damaged the credibility of the whole profession of journalism by making it seem unprincipled, dishonest, and biased.

Netizens Bash Chaudhary

Soon after Chaudhary's rant, the show's video was shared on the social media with #ZeeNewsBanKaro trending on Twitter. Netizens expressed their contempt over Chaudhary's passionate discourse and shared his previous videos when Bharatiya Janta Party won the Lok Sabha elections previously.




Also Read: Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Led AAP Set To Come Back To Power

