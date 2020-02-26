News

Delhi Riots: BJP Councillor Saves Muslim Family From Angry Mob

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 6:31 AM GMT
Image Credit: India Today

"I escaped with my family as soon as we sensed trouble. It was the BJP ward councillor from the area who stopped the mob from setting our house on fire,” a family member said.

Even as the national capital continues to burn, certain acts of compassion have restored our faith in humanity.

Amid the violent communal clashes in many parts of Delhi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillor saved a Muslim family and their house from a murderous mob in Yamuna Vihar.

Speaking to India Today, a member of the Muslim family narrated how a mob was marching towards their neighbourhood, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The people entered from a road that was left unbarricaded by police. The other side of the road was barricaded - it led to a Muslim dominated neighbourhood.

"The mob pulled out our car and a motorbike from our garage and set fire to it. They also damaged my tenant's boutique, causing damage of at least Rs 20 lakh," a family member said.

The local BJP ward councillor, a friend of the family, soon intervened and prevented the mob from causing further damage to the family and their property.

"I escaped with my family as soon as we sensed trouble. It was the BJP ward councillor from the area who stopped the mob from setting our house on fire," the family member said.

