[Video] “Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro…!” Disturbing Video Of Children Shouting Communal Slogans In BJP Rally

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 24th, 2019 / 3:18 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Image Credit: Boycott NRC/Facebook

Ever since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests have taken the country by storm. Sloganeering, poetry, music, posters have become the chosen mediums for protesters on both sides.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil, a disturbing video has surfaced which shows the involvement of children at a BJP rally. The unverified video shows two boys, donning BJP caps, joyously walking and chanting slogans such as,

“Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko!”

“ Aatankwaad ki kya pehchaan? Mulla, Masjid, Pakistan!”

Social media users expressed shock and disbelief at the sight of children reciting hate slogans.

 

 

 

The Logical Indian Take

The disturbing video is a new low in the public discourse around anti-Citizenship protest. It is horrifying to see kids, at a tender age, being taught to hate a particular community.

Hatred breeds more hatred. Children – the future of our country, should be protected from vile and hate, for their sake and the sake of the country.

It is the responsibility of the parents to allow them the liberty to form their own opinions as they grow up or expose them to the whole picture and let them decide for themselves.

Also read: ‘Only Uneducated, Illiterate, Puncture-Wallahs Are Against CAA’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Contributors

Written by : Aditi Chattopadhyay (Intern)

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

