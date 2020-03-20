News

Karnataka: 6000 Birds Culled In A Week After Bird Flu Detected In Two Districts

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 20 March 2020 5:53 AM GMT
Karnataka: 6000 Birds Culled In A Week After Bird Flu Detected In Two Districts

Image credit: Pixabay

Deputy Commissioner of Mysore district termed the cases “sporadic” and added that the birds were culled as part of precautionary measures and “did not show any infection”.

As the nation continues to battle against the COVID-19 virus, bird flu or Avian Influenza has infected birds in parts of Karnataka.

According to a News 18 report, more than 6,000 domestic birds were culled in Mysuru and Davangere after the authorities confirmed the infection on March 14.

On Tuesday, as many as 4,100 birds were culled in Mysuru after the flu was detected in Kumbarakoppal village while 989 birds were culled on Wednesday.

"Our next step would be a mapping operation to find any remaining infected bird. After that, there would be 'combing operation' to find hidden birds. Once the two-day sanitisation process is over, people can reopen shops for the sale of chicken and eggs," Deputy Commissioner of Mysore district, Abhiram G Shankar said.

According to Shankar, of the seven samples that were tested in the neighbouring farms of the district, two were found positive for bird flu. Shankar termed the cases "sporadic" and added that the birds were culled as part of precautionary measures and "did not show any infection".

He also stated that there is no need to worry about the spread. Meanwhile, in the district of Davangere, the flu was first detected in Bannikodu village of Harihara taluk.

The village was visited by the officials on Tuesday, March 17 to identify the infected farms and birds. The department of animal husbandry then culled 1,600 birds by March 17.

According to the department officials, the Davangere case surfaced after a poultry farm owner culled thousands of his birds citing fall in chicken prices. The district administration had ordered the culling after the birds tested positive for the infection.

The district administrations of Mysore and Davangere have now ordered the culling of birds in a 1 km radius around the villages where the infections were found. Other measures to contain the flu including a ban on the sale of chicken and eggs in a 10 km radius until the farms are fully sanitised. The poultry farm owners will also be compensated for the birds culled as per government fixed rate for the birds.

A rumour about the widespread ban of poultry products is doing the rounds in social media. It should be noted that there are no such restrictions except the one imposed with 10 km of the said villages.

Also Read: Good News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Karnataka: 6000 Birds Culled In A Week After Bird Flu Detected In Two Districts

NewsKarnataka: 6000 Birds Culled In A Week After Bird Flu Detected In Two Districts

What Is Janata Curfew And Why Did PM Modi Urge For It On Sunday?

NewsWhat Is Janata Curfew And Why Did PM Modi Urge For It On Sunday?

News'My Daughter Got Justice Today': Nirbhaya's Mother After Rapists Hanged To Death

Good News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

NewsGood News! China Reports No New Domestic Cases Of Coronavirus For First Time Since Outbreak

Doctors, House Help, Airline Staff: Remember Those Risking Their Lives To Make Ours

AwarenessDoctors, House Help, Airline Staff: Remember Those Risking Their Lives To Make Ours' Easier During Corona Pandemic

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Kerala To Open 'Corona Care Homes' Near International Airports