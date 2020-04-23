'Commend Your Leadership In Tackling COVID-19': Bill Gates Praises PM Modi, Hails National Lockdown

In a letter to PM Modi, Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has praised his leadership in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on April 22.

According to an NDTV report, Bill Gates praised the Indian government for "utilising its exceptional digital capabilities", such as launching the Aarogya Setu app.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation," reads the letter. "I'm glad your government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services," the Microsoft co-founder added.