News

India Is Capable Of Producing COVID-19 Vaccine For Entire World: Bill Gates

"India has a lot of capacity there -- with the drug and vaccine companies that are huge suppliers to the entire world. You know, more vaccines are made in India than anywhere-- starting with Serum Institute, that's the largest," Gates said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 July 2020 5:36 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
India Is Capable Of Producing COVID-19 Vaccine For Entire World: Bill Gates

Image Credit: Bill Gates/Facebook

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has said the Indian pharmaceutical industry is capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but for the world.

A lot of "important things have been done" in India and its pharma industry is doing work "to help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases", the Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said.

Gates said Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a "partner with the government, particularly with the department of biotechnology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the office of the principal scientific advisor provide advice and help about getting these tools going".

The comment about the capabilities of India's pharma industry was made for a Discovery Plus documentary, titled-'COVID-19: India's War Against The Virus'.

In the documentary, Gates also said that India faces a huge challenge due to the health crisis owing to its gigantic size and urban centres with a lot of population density. The documentary was shot after the coronavirus outbreak in India.

"India has a lot of capacity there -- with the drug and vaccine companies that are huge suppliers to the entire world. You know, more vaccines are made in India than anywhere-- starting with Serum Institute, that's the largest," he said.

"But (there are) also Bio E, Bharat (Biotech), many others. They are doing work to help make the coronavirus vaccine, building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases," he added.

In the documentary, Gates claimed: "We worked for the Indian government on health issues like introducing new vaccines over the last decade; and so when COVID-19 came along, we stepped in and said you know where are the gaps, we have been funding work on detection and isolation."

"We have been particularly active in UP and Bihar where we have done health delivery in the past," he further added.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research called India, the "pharmacy of the world" and said that around 60% of drugs utilised in US are of Indian origin.

Also Read: Expect COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of 2020: Serum Institute Of India

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian