Bijnor Youth Shot In Left Eye From Close Range During Anti-CAA Protests: Post-Mortem Report
The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh
January 7th, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated 33 mins ago
Image Credits: The Indian Express, India Today
The post-mortem of one of the two men killed during anti-CAA protests in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on December 20, has revealed that he was shot in his left eye from a ‘close range,’ reported Hindustan Times.
The youth named Anas, killed during the violence, had gone out to buy milk when he was shot. The 25-year-old was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.
According to the post-mortem report accessed by the media, Anas was shot in his left eye, and the entry wound was ‘dark.’
While the family of Anas accused the police of firing at him, the police claimed that he was shot by one of the protesters during a crossfire. Anas’ involvement in the protests is still under investigation.
“He had just come home when his wife asked him to get milk for their son. He immediately left for his uncle’s place, which is barely 50 meters away, and suddenly people started shouting that the police have shot a youngster in a black coat. I rushed and saw my Anas lying on the street amid police firing. I dragged him and took to him to the hospital, but it was too late,” Arshad Hussain, Anas’ father was quoted in India Today.
“An entry wound is on the left eyeball, and it is black. It is black only when a gunshot is fired from close range” a senior doctor of the Bijnor district hospital was quoted in the media.
However, police continue to claim that protesters may have fired at close range. Earlier, the police had said that 20-year-old Mohammad Suleiman – the second youth who was killed in Bijnor – had died in police firing. The police had claimed that they had fired in self-defence.
His family had alleged that the police had picked him up when he was returning from a mosque and shot him. The police had later named him as an accused in the violence on that day.
Also Read: Around 14 Killed In UP Due To ‘Firearm Injuries’, All Muslims
Contributors
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh