Coronavirus In India: Bihar Girl, Rajasthan Doc With Symptoms Put Under Observation After Returning From China

First suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported from Rajasthan and Bihar on Monday.

In Rajasthan, the person tested positive for the virus is a doctor who recently returned to India after completing his MBBS in China. He has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital on the suspicion of being affected by a coronavirus. The health minister has asked to conduct screening tests of all the family members of the patient.



In Bihar, a girl has been admitted in a hospital, after she showed similar symptoms of coronavirus. The girl from Chapra, who has recently returned from China, has been admitted to ICU at a hospital. She will be now be shifted to Patna.

As of now, more than 29,000 passengers from 137 flights have been screened for coronavirus infections at seven identified airports in the country till January 26.

More than 100 people have been kept under observation from the state of Maharashtra and Kerala. The virus which started in Wuhan city of China has already killed 80 people and have infected more than 2,800 in the country.

Apart from China, 43 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across the globe. Thailand has reported the highest number of cases with eight fatalities. The death toll in the United States stood at five on Sunday due to the virus.

China on Saturday banned its citizens from booking overseas tours and from purchasing overseas flights and hotel packages. The country has warned that the spread of the coronavirus is expected to accelerate, the Financial Times reported.

Zhou Xianwang, Wuhan's mayor, said on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in the city could rise by another 1,000, according to state media.

These viruses are zoonotic, meaning they can spread from animals to humans. It is suspected that the virus may have spread from the consumption of seafood.

The virus once gets into a human body gets transmitted via air. If anyone comes in close vicinity of the affected person, they are likely to get infected with the virus. The aerial transmission means that the virus can spread at a faster rate.

