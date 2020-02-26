Bihar Becomes First NDA-Ruled State To Pass Resolution Against NRC, Will Implement 2010 Format Of NPR

Bihar on Tuesday, February 25, became the first state under an NDA government to unanimously pass a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens in the state.



The Bihar Assembly further made a unanimous decision to implement only the old format of 2010 National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

The resolution comes as a result of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continued stand that the new NPR will not be implemented in Bihar.

The approval came after the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, brought an adjournment motion demanding a debate on CAA, NRC and NPR.

During the debate, Kumar said that the Bihar government had written to the Centre seeking the omission of 'contentious clauses' from the NPR forms.

"I myself do not know the date of birth of my mother. In no case should NRC be implemented in the state. Whatever issues the state assembly has discussed will be sent to the Central government," he further said.

The resolution also stated that an additional column for transgenders will be added to NPR.

States such as Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have passed resolutions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). While Kerala and West Bengal decided not to implement the NPR in their states, Punjab announced that it would conduct the NPR according to the 2010 format.

Also Read: Amit Shah Led Home Ministry Misleading Country On NRC?