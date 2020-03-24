News

Bihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

Navya Singh
Published : 24 March 2020 11:05 AM GMT
Bihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

Image Credit: Aajkaal

The incident took place in a village which was recently declared 100 per cent open defecation-free.

In a horrific incident, a teenage boy who was allegedly caught defecating on private farmland was killed along with his mother in a village in Bihar on Monday. Three other women of the family were critically injured in the incident.

The incident took place in a village which was recently declared 100 per cent open defecation-free. The police have arrested two people in connection with the incident, The Times Of India reported.

Police said Ranju Devi, was attacked with a weapon when she reached the residence of siblings, Sunil and Sanjay Thakur to confront them for beating up her son.

When Ranju's son Subhash tried to save his mother, he was also assaulted, the police said.

Four other members of the family, Pana Devi (55), Etbari Thakur (57), Soni Devi (30) and Babli Devi (28) were allegedly harassed and attacked when they tried to intervene or pacify the groups. Except for Babli, all three are in critical condition.

Saran SP Har Kishor Rai said that two people, including one of the Thakur brothers, were arrested, however, Sunil was absconding. The weapon used in the crime was also seized.

Also Read: World Toilet Day: Is India Really Open Defecation Free?

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: Did China

Fact CheckFact Check: Did China's State-run News Agency Xinhua Mock India?

Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccine Now Commercially Available?

Fact CheckFact Check: COVID-19 Vaccine Now Commercially Available?

Coronavirus Outbreak: Punjab Cabinet Ministers To Donate A Month

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Punjab Cabinet Ministers To Donate A Month's Salary To CM's Relief Fund

Helplessness, Boredom, Depression: Here

ExclusiveHelplessness, Boredom, Depression: Here's How You Can Deal With Mental Health Issues During Quarantine

Bihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

NewsBihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

Delhi: Manipur Woman Spat On, Called

NewsDelhi: Manipur Woman Spat On, Called 'Corona', Case Registered Against Unidentified Man