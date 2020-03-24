Bihar: Mother, Son Killed For Defecating On Private Farmland

In a horrific incident, a teenage boy who was allegedly caught defecating on private farmland was killed along with his mother in a village in Bihar on Monday. Three other women of the family were critically injured in the incident.

The incident took place in a village which was recently declared 100 per cent open defecation-free. The police have arrested two people in connection with the incident, The Times Of India reported.

Police said Ranju Devi, was attacked with a weapon when she reached the residence of siblings, Sunil and Sanjay Thakur to confront them for beating up her son.

When Ranju's son Subhash tried to save his mother, he was also assaulted, the police said.

Four other members of the family, Pana Devi (55), Etbari Thakur (57), Soni Devi (30) and Babli Devi (28) were allegedly harassed and attacked when they tried to intervene or pacify the groups. Except for Babli, all three are in critical condition.

Saran SP Har Kishor Rai said that two people, including one of the Thakur brothers, were arrested, however, Sunil was absconding. The weapon used in the crime was also seized.

