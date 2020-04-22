[Watch] Bihar Home Guard 'Punished' For Asking Agricultural Officer For Lockdown Pass

A video from Bihar's Araria district that has gone viral, shows a home guard being punished after he asked an agricultural officer for a lockdown pass amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Visuals are from my home dist Araria Bihar,a constable has been treated very badly bcz he stopped senior officer for corona regarding checking pic.twitter.com/JEsWhLzWaU — Ammar Bin Masoom (@bin_masoom) April 20, 2020

In the video clip, agricultural officer Manoj Kumar and others admonish the jawan as he is seen doing sit-ups as a punishment.



While the jawan is wearing a black face cover, the others are not wearing masks.

The jawan had reportedly stopped the agricultural officer and asked for a lockdown pass, following which he was punished. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Several people on social media condemned the incident.

@sudhirchaudhary @AmitShah @NitishKumar



Kudos & salute to you for getting justice to honest Homeguard being harrassed by Sr. Officer for performing his duty in #coronavirus

Lockdown



On Camera, Bihar Home Guard Seeking Officer's Lockdown Pass "Punished"





What is happening is stinking ; the home guard being punished seems to have done good job in discharge of his assigned duty & therefore deserves appreciation ; CM Bihar is requested to look into this for corrective action .





