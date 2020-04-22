[Watch] Bihar Home Guard 'Punished' For Asking Agricultural Officer For Lockdown Pass

News

In the video clip, agricultural officer Manoj Kumar and others admonish the jawan as he is seen doing sit-ups as a punishment.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 April 2020 10:57 AM GMT
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Image Credit: NDTV/YouTube

A video from Bihar's Araria district that has gone viral, shows a home guard being punished after he asked an agricultural officer for a lockdown pass amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the video clip, agricultural officer Manoj Kumar and others admonish the jawan as he is seen doing sit-ups as a punishment.

While the jawan is wearing a black face cover, the others are not wearing masks.

The jawan had reportedly stopped the agricultural officer and asked for a lockdown pass, following which he was punished. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Several people on social media condemned the incident.



Also Read: Bihar Officer Gives Special Travel Pass To BJP MLA, Suspended For 'Embarrassing' Nitish Kumar

