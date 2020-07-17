Bihar has been fighting twin battles, containing the coronavirus outbreak one hand, and incessant rains that have been wreaking havoc on the other, adding to the woes.

Amid the state's rising number of infections which has breached the 20,000-mark, an incident from Bihar's Supaul district has highlighted the sorry state of the medical infrastructure.

In a -viral video, a young doctor can be seen sitting on a plastic chair which is placed on the back of a green cycle-cart as it marches through knee-high water.

Sorry state of #COVID19 affairs in the state of #Bihar ... doctors are having to travel in and out of #COVID__19 speciality hospitals on a thela. Same goes with patients. Listen to Dr Amarinder Kumar. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RwXep3nq6M — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) July 16, 2020

According to reports, the doctors at the COVID-19 care facility in the district have been relying on such cycle-carts to reach the medical facility where the coronavirus patients are being treated. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging in the area.



Dr Amarindar Kumar, who works at a COVID-19 speciality hospital told India Tv, "We currently have two COVID-19 positive patients. Because the area is flooded with water, the patients are treated on the first floor, we have to travel in and out of the hospital on thelas."

"Even patients, when they are supposed to be taken in or out, are taken through the thelas. An ambulance is gone right now so we have no option but to use thelas," he added.

The doctor also informed that this has been the situation for the last two-three days. Since the patients require continuous medical attention, the doctor said they are resorting to such desperate measures.

Reportedly, the state's health department has also been criticised for low coronavirus testing rates.

The testing rate in Bihar is one of the lowest in the country - around 2,000 per million; in Delhi, the figure is around 32,000 per million, according to NDTV.

Staring an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government decided to impose a lockdown till July 31.

Announcing the decision, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said, "Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines are being prepared."

