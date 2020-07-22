Bihar: Locals Attend Dance Program, Brandish Guns Without Masks In Nalanda Amid Lockdown

A video of hundreds of people attending a party in Bihar's Nalanda has surfaced on social media raising questions about the people openly flouting social distancing protocols. In the video, some men were also seen brandishing guns at the event.

The event which was organised under the pretext of a 'cultural dance programme' took place in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's home district. None of the guests seen in the video was wearing a mask.

And just in case you missed it.. This is a 'CULTURAL' dance programme organised in Bihar CM @NitishKumar's home district #Nalanda. Dancers, men wielding guns, ofcourse no masks or social distancing full on party amidst the surge in #Corona cases & #lockdown in #Bihar. pic.twitter.com/EQn9zRMh27 — Ankit Tyagi (@Ankit_Tyagi01) July 22, 2020

Several dancers were called to the event held in the Bokna village ignoring the fact that the virus infecting more than 26,000 people in Bihar.

Taking cognisance of the event during the complete lockdown in the state, DSP Nalanda said, "We have registered a case against 10 people and further investigation is underway."



Eight of India's 20 most vulnerable districts to COVID-19 are in Bihar, with Darbhanga on top of the list. Several reports show over-crowded vegetable markets in Patna with people walking around without masks or maintaining any social distancing.

