News

Bihar: Locals Attend Dance Program, Brandish Guns Without Masks In Nalanda Amid Lockdown

The event which was organised under the pretext of a 'cultural dance programme' took place in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's home district. None of the guests seen in the video was wearing a mask.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   22 July 2020 9:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-22T15:14:28+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Bihar: Locals Attend Dance Program, Brandish Guns Without Masks In Nalanda Amid Lockdown

Image Credit: The Times Of India

A video of hundreds of people attending a party in Bihar's Nalanda has surfaced on social media raising questions about the people openly flouting social distancing protocols. In the video, some men were also seen brandishing guns at the event.

The event which was organised under the pretext of a 'cultural dance programme' took place in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's home district. None of the guests seen in the video was wearing a mask.

Several dancers were called to the event held in the Bokna village ignoring the fact that the virus infecting more than 26,000 people in Bihar.

Taking cognisance of the event during the complete lockdown in the state, DSP Nalanda said, "We have registered a case against 10 people and further investigation is underway."

Eight of India's 20 most vulnerable districts to COVID-19 are in Bihar, with Darbhanga on top of the list. Several reports show over-crowded vegetable markets in Patna with people walking around without masks or maintaining any social distancing.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Shot At In Front Of Daughters Dies, 9 Arrested

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian