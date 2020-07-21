Bihar: Body Of COVID-19 Victim Left Unattended In Ward For 24 Hours At Patna Hospital

A shocking incident of a COVID-19 deceased patients body lying on a bed next to that of other patients has come up at the Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Bihar.

The incident came to light after a video from the state's largest government-run facilities went viral.

In the video, the body can be seen covered with a cloth lying in a ward full of patients. The body has been in the ward since July 19, according to one of the relatives of a patient in that room. The relative also informed that several complaints were lodged but "the hospital administration is not responding and taking it away".

"This body is kept here since yesterday. We have complained but still they are not responding and taking it away. All patients are at risk after this body was left in the ward," the relative said.



These shocking visuals 're fm NMCH Patna which 's designated COVID hospital ..and see the condition dead bodies lying for hours ..⁦@soniandtv⁩ ⁦@ndtvindia⁩ ⁦@Anurag_Dwary⁩ pic.twitter.com/b2PiPEp23L — manish (@manishndtv) July 20, 2020

Several videos have emerged from the ICU (intensive care unit) of the same hospital. When questioned, the management claimed that the body could not be removed before family members arrived to collect it.



The management also said that the district administration, which collects the bodies and arranges last rites, would not pick them up before late evening, citing protests objecting to the cremation of COVID-19 victims.

Several cases of medical negligence and gross mismanagement have surfaced in Bihar, the state which is struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Multiple videos have surfaced on social media in which people are complaining about inadequate facilities and negligence at state-run hospitals. In Katihar, a patient reportedly died due to lack of oxygen after the hospital staff failed to provide an oxygen cylinder.

On July 17, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video in which patients were complaining about lack of doctors and nurses at a hospital in Siwan, hometown of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The Bihar government has, however, rubbished all allegations of mishandling levelled by opposition parties and members.

