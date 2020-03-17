Kerala: Fans Throng Kochi Airport To Welcome 'Misogynist' Big Boss Contestant Rajith Kumar Amid Coronavirus Scare; 79 Booked

After a huge reception was organised at the Kochi airport, Kerala, on Sunday, March 15, for ousted Bigg Boss Malayalam member Rajith Kumar - a popular misogynist in the state - a police case has been registered against 79 people involved - four known and 75 unknown.

According to The News Minute report, Nedumbassery police on Monday arrested two fans - Nibas and Muhammad Afsal, both natives of Chelamattom, a suburb in Ernakulam. However, Rajith is absconding, said Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar.

A contestant of the Bigg Boss television show, Rajith Kumar is a Botany lecturer and public speaker. In the reality show, a number of people are put in a house together, isolated from the outside world for 100 days. A few days ago, Rajith was ousted from the show for applying chilly powder in the eyes of his fellow contestant Reshma.

The fans' arrogance came at a time when the entire country is on war footing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Authorities have been urging people other than passengers to avoid airport visits and mass gatherings have also been banned. Furthermore, a High Court ruling also prevents procession around 500 metres from the airport.

"This is very shameful. When we are trying to somehow prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people are doing these shameful acts and it cannot be tolerated at any cost. We are also aware that Rajith Kumar has said that good hearted people will not get COVID-19. The government is going to take strict action against this," Minister for Agriculture was quoted in the media.

In light of the violation, the accused have been booked under sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas took to Facebook to condemn the act and said that it was a disgrace to Keralites.

"It is shameful for every Malayali that at a time when the whole world is taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, a TV show contestant and his fans association put up a show last night in Kochi airport. The law cannot close its eyes against such blatant breaking of the rules when religious, political and social groups are all avoiding every kind of gathering as part of the precautions to keep the people safe," Suhas said in the Facebook post.

"It is not in Malayali's character to give more importance to star worship than human life. This action of a few people will create a wrong impression of Kerala society in front of the world," he added.