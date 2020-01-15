'Even In Pakistan, One Can Protest': Judge Slams Delhi Police While Hearing Bail Plea For Bhim Army Chief

A Tis Hazari court in Delhi rebuked the Delhi Police for failing to show any evidence against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad while hearing his bail plea on Tuesday, January, 14.

While hearing the case, Judge Kamini Lau observed that people are out on the streets because "things which should have been said inside Parliament were not said."

She also questioned the Delhi police and said, "You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India."

Azad was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court, a day the Bhim Army Chief's protest at the Jama Masjid In Delhi.

The court asked the investigating officer to place all evidence against Azad that proved the allegation that he was giving inflammatory speeches at the gathering at Jama Masjid.

In response, the prosecution said, "We have drone footage and also evidences showing Azad giving an inflammatory speech," requesting more time to produce the proof and other details.

The court also asked for the law that deemed the gathering unconstitutional, to be stated. However, the police told the court they have only drone images as evidence and no other recording.

In response to the declaration of lack of evidence, the judge said, "Do you think Delhi police is so backward that it has no tools to record anything?"

The judge slammed Delhi Police for the clampdown on the protest and said, "Show me anything or any law that prohibits such gathering. Where is the violence? Who says you cannot protest? Have you read the Constitution? It is one's Constitutional right to protest."

The court further observed that Azad, having a law degree, can also protest inside the courts and noted that Azad's Ambedkarite philosophy probably required more research.



"Azad is probably an Ambedkarite. Ambedkar was closer to the Muslims, Sikhs and basically the repressed class of the society... He was a rebel of his own kind. Probably Azad has a vague idea of what he wants to say but probably not able to put it across. If you take up an issue, you do your research. And that is missing," the court observed.

The case will resume on Wednesday and the state has been asked to produce the FIRs registered against Bhim Army chief in Saharanpur.

