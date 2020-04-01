News

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Offers His Residence To Stranded Migrants In Gangtok

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 1 April 2020 8:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-01T14:15:25+05:30
Image Source: Wikimedia

Baichung Bhutia has taken the help of United Sikkim Football Club, co-owned by him to provide basic amenities to the stranded migrant workers.

Former Indian Football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has offered his residence to the migrant workers left stranded in Sikkim after the 21-day lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhutia has offered shelter to migrant workers from Bihar and West Bengal at his new building in Lumsey, Tadong in Gangtok.

"The people who are affected the most during the lockdown are migrant workers. There was a huge cue in the Sikkim border yesterday. I've got a new unfinished building in Gangtok (Lumsey, Tadong). It should accommodate about 100 people," NDTV reported Bhutia as saying.

Due to the lockdown, there is innumerable migration of workers, who are trying to get back to their homes in rural areas across the country since there is no prospect of earning and shelter. Bhutia, who is in constant touch with the government authorities to make sure the migrant workers are helped in these unprecedented times. Also, he is working with the local authorizes to spread the word and aid the migrant workers. The state hasn't had a single positive case of the virus.

Bhutia has taken the help of United Sikkim Football Club, co-owned by him. Also, he posted a message on his official Facebook account with contact details.

"I feel strongly for the migrant workers who hope to reach their homes. The mass exodus of migrant workers pouring out to attempt strenuous treks to their home is not only a violation of the curfew but is also a danger to their lives. I and united Sikkim football club association would like to offer shelter to those in need in my building in Lumsey, Tadong. Kindly get in touch with me on Facebook or call our senior manager USFC, Mr Arjun Rai phone: 9434117465 for any help regarding this issue," he wrote in the Facebook post.

Also Read: Corona Heroes: People Who Restored Out Faith In Humanity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

