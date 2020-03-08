News

Man Who Adopted Child With Down Syndrome Becomes "Best Mommy Of The World"

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 8 March 2020 11:26 AM GMT
Image Credits: Facebook/AdityaTiwari

Aditya Tiwari has been taking care of the baby single-handedly and believes that parenting is not gender-based.

On the eve of International Women's Day, a Pune man, Aditya Tiwari, who adopted a child with Down syndrome in 2016 will be felicitated with "Best Mommy of the World."

Aditya has been taking care of the baby single-handedly and believes that parenting is not gender-based.

He had quit his job with an IT firm after adopting Avinash and started counselling parents of children with special needs.

"I got Avnish's legal custody on January 1, 2016, after one and a half years of struggle. Since then our journey has been very adventurous. He is one of the best gifts from the god and I feel blessed. I have never put myself into any character of a mother or father, I have always tried to become a good parent for him and a good human being," Aditya told ANI.

He has also received an invitation from the United Nations to participate in a conference on ways to bring up a child with intellectual disabilities.

He said that Avnish has taught him to become a parent. He also said that he has faced a lot of issues during the adoption because of his gender. The best part is that Avnish has accepted me as a parent," Aditya concluded.

