News

COVID-19 Patients Made To Clean Wards In Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

According to the local media, the COVID-19 patients at Victoria Hospital were made to clean their wards since the hospital is facing a shortage of adequate housekeeping staff.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   25 Jun 2020 4:11 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
COVID-19 Patients Made To Clean Wards In Bengaluru

Image Credits: The News Minute

The coronavirus scare is taking a toll not just on the front line health workers but also the housekeeping staff engaged in hospitals and COVID-19 dedicated treatment facilities.

A video from a hospital in Bengaluru shows COVID-19 patients cleaning the hospital premises, mopping the floor of the isolation wards and also changing the sheets on their beds.

Local media reported that coronavirus infected patients at Victoria Hospital were made to clean their wards since the hospital is facing a shortage of adequate housekeeping staff.

Victoria Hospital is one of the dedicated-COVID-19 hospitals in the city. The state-run hospital is equipped with 500 beds for patients infected with the coronavirus. Additionally, there are 14 COVID-19 patients in Victoria Hospital's ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as well.

Reports suggest that the patients also are facing issues with the regular availability of food and water in the hospital. It also said that cleanliness and hygiene protocols were being flouted by the hospital administration for the last four days.

The News Minute reported that such incidents were occurring due to the fear experienced by the hospital's housekeeping staff.

"The issue regarding housekeeping staff cropped up after a few staff members tested positive. When there are positive cases, along with the patients, their primary contacts also go into quarantine. It also led to reluctance among housekeeping staff to continue showing up for work," the doctor said.

There is an element of risking lives when the situation is about cleaning the COVID-19 wards, medical gowns and instruments. Quarantine and maintaining social distancing is a luxury that the housekeeping staff from low-income backgrounds cannot afford which might put their families lives at risk.

"They have families and children and most of them are scared to come into contact with patients in isolation," the doctor added.

Also Read: Two Nurses In Punjab Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Write Exams From Hospital's Isolation Ward

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian