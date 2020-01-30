Bengaluru Is 'Officially' Most Congested City In World: Report

Bengaluru is officially most traffic-congested city in the world, as declared by a location technology company - TomTom in its Tom Tom Traffic Index report. The report analysed the traffic situation in 416 cities in 57 countries. According to the report, in Karnataka's capital Bangalore, a driver is expected to spend 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic.

The report said that people in Bangalore end up spending an extra 243 hours, which is equal to 10 days and three hours, every year, in traffic.

Other than Bengaluru, other Indian cities that were included in the top ten most congested cities globally are Mumbai- at the fourth spot, with 65 per cent congestion, Pune clinches the fifth spot with 59 per cent congestion, and the national capital - New Delhi is at the eighth position with 56 per cent congestion.

In Mumbai, during peak hours, a person spends an extra of 209 hours which is equal to eight days and 17 hours in traffic years. Punekars during peak hours spend an extra 193 hours that is eight days and one hour in traffic each year. This is the first time Pune was featured in the list.

People in Delhi, during peak hours, spend an extra 190 hours, i.e., seven days and 22 hours in traffic each year. Traffic congestion has increased globally during the last decade, and the 239 cities (57 per cent) that the company included in the new Traffic Index report showed increased congestion levels between 2018 and 2019, with only 63 cities showing measurable decreases.

Apart from these cities, others included in the top ten spots were Manila (Philippines), Bogota (Columbia), Lima (Peru), Istanbul (Turkey), and Jakarta (Indonesia).

