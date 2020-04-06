Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Assaulting Policewoman On Lockdown Duty

Bengaluru Police, on Wednesday, arrested three men for assaulting a policewoman near Doddakammanahalli near Hulimavu, southeast Bengaluru. The arrested have been identified as Ravi, Rohit and Praveen, residents of Doddakammanahalli and drivers by profession, the Police said.

Woman constable Hema G was on the lockdown duty when the incident took place. Hema tried to hold them for violating the curfew instructions, to which the accused retaliated with ludicrous behaviour and dragged her a few meters, bruising the left side of her face, hands and legs.

She registered a complaint in the Hulimavu Police station, stating that she and her colleagues - Chikkanna (constable) and Rajeshwari (home guard) - were on curfew duty at the Junjappa circle in Doddakammanahalli, where the team was tasked with checking vehicles and seizing them if they had ventured out unnecessarily.

The incident took place around 6 pm, when the 25 year-old constable flagged these three riding on a two wheeler rashly. The trio attempted to run over her leg and she was hauled for a few meters. Hema was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

The culprits have been booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his/her duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant servant from his/her duty).

The accused are under judicial custody after they were presented in front of the magistrate on April 2 and currently in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

