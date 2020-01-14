Bengaluru Civic Body Installs Mirrors To Stop Public Urination

In a bid to curb public urination, the Bengaluru civic body has come up with a unique initiative of installing large mirrors at locations prone to public urination.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has installed the eight feet by four feet mirrors at five locations in the city - KR Market, Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala, Church street, Indian Express circle in Queens Road and near ESI Hospital, Indiranagar.

The initiative, a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign, comes in the hope that people will refrain from urinating in public spaces after looking at themselves.

"As part of #SwachhSurvekshan2020 campaign and to strengthen #Bengaluru's Open Defecation Free (ODF) credentials, we are holding up a mirror to those treating public places as toilets," said M Goutham Kumar, Bengaluru Mayor, in a tweet.

The mirrors come with various awareness messages for the public - 'Avoid public urination', 'Use public toilets', 'Stop littering, use dustbins', 'Say no to single-use plastic', and 'Carry your own bag'. The mirrors also have a QR code which can be scanned to find the nearest public toilet.

"We are hopeful that this approach of #BBMP, will deter people from urinating in public. The mirror also has a QR code at the centre, which on scanning will show you the location of the nearest toilet," added Kumar.

The mirrors are such that they can be easily moved around to raise awareness. CCTV cameras are also installed nearby to catch lawbreakers.