Bengaluru Police Officers Distribute Sanitary Pads Among 30,000 Migrant Women

The coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing nationwide lockdown has hit the daily wage earners the hardest. They are not only stranded in but also finding it difficult to sustain with no food and accommodation. When basic needs are hard to fulfil, personal hygiene takes a back seat for the women.

The Bangalore City Police came forward to address the situation where they distributed around 60,000 sanitary napkins among migrant women living in the said camps and areas across the city. Close to 30,000 women were provided with the disposable pads,



Deputy Commissioner of Police (south division), Rohini Katoch Sepat, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Nisha James took the initiative after they visited two migrant labour camps in Talaghattapura a week ago.

Nisha told Times of India, that these women did not have access to sanitary pads. After discussing the matter with her eight senior nodal officers from different divisions, it was found out that over 29,990 women were living in 657 labour camps in different divisions of the city, after which they started the drive.

The department coordinated over a WhatsApp group, providing 14 pads per woman, alongside teaching women the use of these disposable pads instead of a cloth, to maintain personal hygiene and prevent uncertain infections.

