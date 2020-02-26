News

"This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing 'Inappropriately' In Public Park, Films Her

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 6:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-26T15:02:20+05:30
Image Credit: The Times Of India 

The middle-aged man told the woman, "Wearing such clothes is not allowed in this park. This is a family place and not like Cubbon Park or Lalbagh."

In a shocking case of moral policing, a fitness instructor in Bengaluru was lectured on her dress at a Bengaluru's JP Park in Mathikere on Sunday, February 23. The woman went to the park with her husband when a man allegedly schooled her for dressing inappropriately and even filmed her, The Times of India reported.

The incident took place when the fitness instructor took off her sweater after her warm-up and waited for her husband to return who had gone for a 30-minute jog.

The middle-aged man was passing by the park on his two-wheeler while the woman was gearing up for her workout.

After noticing the couple, the man parked his vehicle and approached the woman and told her, "Wearing such clothes is not allowed in this park. This is a family place and not like Cubbon Park or Lalbagh."

After the man's appalling remarks, the woman told him that she was not wearing anything objectionable.

The woman's husband filmed the entire incident and even confronted the middle-aged man and tried to pacify him.

The accused, however, did not stop advising her and showed the video to other women at the park who also bashed the fitness instructor over her 'inappropriate' dress code.

The woman said, "He told us he showed my video to the women and they also objected to the way I had dressed. One of the women questioned me in a very low tone, why I was doing such a thing when I was clearly not doing anything wrong."

This incident came to light when the woman informed the Bengaluru city police and approached the DCP N Shashikumar, who apologised to her for the incident.

The woman said that she was never subjected to such harassment in the past.

In October last year, a young woman riding pillion on a bike with her male friend was stopped by a man and questioned over her 'inappropriate' choice of shorts and a T-shirt. The incident was filmed by the man accompanying the woman, and the video was widely shared on social media platforms.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Schools Woman On 'Appropriate Clothes'; Will Public Shaming Change The Orthodox Mindset?

