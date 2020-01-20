Bengaluru's Modi Mosque Opens Its Doors To People Of All Faiths

Bengalureans witnessed a beautiful sight on Sunday, January 19, when the 170-year-old Modi Mosque in Tasker Town held it's 'Visit My Mosque Day'.

The initiative was taken up by the Rahmath Group of Thane and Bengaluru proved to be a big hit among non-Muslims. The organisers had restricted the attendees to just 170 non-Muslims, but the number increased to 400 by noon.

It was a sight to behold as hundreds of Hindus, Christians and even a few Sikhs were seen entering the mosque.

The event aimed to promote interfaith dialogue and provide a glimpse of the daily routine of a mosque. On entering the mosque the visitors were strictly instructed to not indulge in political debate or discuss the ongoing controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The agenda for the day included a tour of the mosque, prayers and observation, followed by lunch. Verses from the Quran were recited. A Q&A session was also hosted, where the visitors were encouraged to voice their doubts on the teachings of Islam followed by meditation. Participants were also given a copy of Quran to go through.

"The masjid doors were opened to all fellow Indians, on Sunday. We planned such an event to bridge the gap between Muslim and non-Muslim communities. To this day, there continues to be a lot of misconceptions about Islam. This event was aimed at empowering all communities with more information about the Muslim community and try to answer any questions they may have," The Times of India quoted Sadiqh Sailani of Rahmath Group as saying.

"The most common question people raised was regarding the status of women in Islam. People asked questions about Muslim women's attire and many were of the misconception that women are oppressed. The status of women in Islam is very high and the clothes are more of religious practice than a social obligation — we explained this to them. A few others raised questions about jihad as well," Sadiqh further added.

The mosque's efforts were applauded on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to appreciate this gesture by the Rahmath Group.

A progressive initiative by the Modi Mosque committee.



Intermingling of faiths, opening up to each other's customs and spreading brotherhood is what #India has always stood for & should even more vociferously stand for.



There's no progress without peace.https://t.co/2zMtBOpsBK — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 19, 2020





The 170 year old Modi Masjid in Bengaluru had invited non Muslims to visit the mosque on Sunday. The response was huge to this rare initiative by Rahmath Group. May be unprecedented. Mosque was built a rich merchant Modi Abdul Gaffoor. Picture - @_asandhu pic.twitter.com/Uv6TJmfVj3 — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) January 19, 2020

The organizers have also stated their intentions to hold other such events in the coming months.



