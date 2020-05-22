Bengaluru Man Turns His Salon Into Shelter, Houses Migrant Workers From NorthEast Amid Lockdown

In a kind gesture, the owner of a hair salon in Bengaluru turned his salon space to a shelter house to accommodate jobless IT (Information Technology) professionals and migrant workers from the NorthEast.

According to reports, Rahul Rai, the salon owner, decided to help the people after he started receiving distress calls on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"The moment the lockdown started, I received many complaints from different corners that several persons became jobless, and they were thrown out of their rented accommodations. I converted my hair-cutting training salon into a shelter home for them," Rai told ANI.

Karnataka: Rahul Rai, who owns a hair cutting training salon in Bengaluru has sheltered IT professionals & migrant workers from northeastern states & Nepal in his salon. He says,"due to lockdown they were jobless & thrown out by their landlords. So, I gave them shelter." pic.twitter.com/5JsuWDBWo2 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

"They are from different states of the NorthEast and some of them are from Nepal also. I converted my hair-cutting training salon into a shelter home for them," he added.

Rai's salon is home to IT professionals and other stranded migrant workers, from the northeast and also from Nepal, who had to bear the brunt of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

A person who is currently staying at the salon said that he had spent an entire week at a lake in the city along with others before he was rescued by Rai.

Reportedly, he had been evicted from his residence where he was residing before the lockdown. The group by the lake was rescued once he reached out to Rai online.

This is just one of the many disturbing and heart-wrenching incidents that have taken place across the country.

Migrant workers and people from the northeast have been denied entry into stores, evicted, called vile names, got fired from jobs, and forced into hunger during the lockdown.

