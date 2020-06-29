News

Man Rapes Daughter After Giving Sleeping Pills For Cold; Teen Attempts Suicide As Stepmother Refuses Help

The girl recounted her ordeal before collapsing at the station, following which the police immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   29 Jun 2020 10:05 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: News18

In a horrifying incident, a 40-year-old man in Bengaluru allegedly drugged his 19-year-old daughter after he gave her sleeping pills instead of medicines for cold and then raped her at their residence in Haralur.

The shocking crime took place on the night of June 23.

When she woke up the next morning, she found her father sleeping next to her and realised that she had been sexually assaulted, India Today reported.

The teen later reportedly attempted suicide after her stepmother didn't act or help her register a complaint against the heinous crime..

The girl consumed a toilet-cleaning chemical and went to a police station to inform the police about the incident. She told the police that her father gave her a medicine after she told him that she had been suffering from cough and cold. The girl recounted her ordeal before collapsing at the station, following which the police immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the father of the teen and the role of the step mother is also being probed.

