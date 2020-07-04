News

64- Yr-Old Bengaluru Man With COVID-19 Dies On Road After Waiting Hours For Ambulance

“It was a miscommunication due to which the ambulance did not reach the spot on time. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapse in this case,” said BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   4 July 2020 6:29 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: The News Minute 

In a shocking incident, a 64-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, July 3, died after collapsing on the road near his home and his body laid there for three hours as the ambulance could not reach the spot.

The incident took place in Karnataka's south Bengaluru. Reportedly, the man's wife had asked the ambulance to come to a point at a certain distance to their residence to avoid unnecessary chaos and panic in the neighbourhood. However, he collapsed on the way.

News18 reported an official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) citing the reasons of communication failure in getting the ambulance to reach the spot while the heavy downpour further delayed its arrival.

"The man got his test results on Friday morning. His family had been trying to arrange for a private ambulance since noon on Friday. He had packed all his clothes and was waiting inside the house. But the ambulance was not available. BBMP received a call by 3.45 pm. Around 6 pm, his family was able to arrange for an ambulance. The ambulance arrived at the end of his street by 7 pm," BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The News Minute.

According to the BBMP Commissioner, the spot inspection was done by the police within an hour of the man's death. His body was shifted to Victoria Hospital and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday morning.

"It was a miscommunication due to which the ambulance did not reach the spot on time. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapse in this case," Anil Kumar added.

